Financials
February 20, 2020 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Portugal's Millennium bcp 2019 net profit flat, pre-tax income up 12%

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, posted on Thursday a steep 12.4% rise in 2019 pre-tax profit as its net interest income rose almost 9%, although net profit was little changed at 302 million euros ($326 million) as it paid more tax.

Millennium bcp’s net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose to 1.55 billion euros, while pre-tax profit jumped to 627 million euros.

Core revenues, or NII plus fees and commissions charged by the lender, rose about 7% to 2.25 billion euros, the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9258 euros Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Victoria Waldersee, writing by Andrei Khalip

