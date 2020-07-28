Bonds News
July 28, 2020 / 4:10 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Portugal's Millennium bcp profit drops 55% as pandemic bites

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest private bank, Millennium bcp, reported on Tuesday a drop of 55.3% in its first half net profit to 76 million euros, after costly provisions to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Provisions and impairments increased 44.5% to around 351 million euros in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Maria Goncalves, Editing by Catarina Demony and Kevin Liffey

