State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil prices five-year bond

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA on Wednesday is pricing $750 million in five-year bonds, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Banco do Brasil is expecting to pay around 5 percent.

IFR reported earlier on Wednesday that the sale will be managed by BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Itaú BBA and Standard Chartered.

On Tuesday, Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA priced global notes worth $3 billion due in 2029 and 2049, seeking to repurchase shorter-term debt obligations. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)