Banco do Brasil to use $1 bln from debt sales in foreign ops

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA will channel $1 billion it raised in seven-year notes on Wednesday to foreign operations, the bank’s chief financial officer told journalists on a conference call.

The CFO, Alberto Monteiro, also said the company did not plan on selling more foreign debt to bolster capital. The debt issued on Wednesday had built-in yields of 4.7 percent with a coupon of 4.625 percent. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)