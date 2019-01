SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA will seek the partial sale of its asset management, investment banking and debt collector units, said Chief Financial Officer Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araújo on Tuesday in a conference with investors.

Hamilton also said the bank may seek some branch closures in the coming years, as part of its goal to improve the bank’s profitability. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer)