Banco do Brasil's Genso resigns -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gueitiro Matsuo Genso, vice president of retail and distribution at state-run bank Banco do Brasil SA, has resigned his post, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Banco do Brasil, the country’s largest bank, did not disclose the reasons for Genso’s departure, which is effective Dec. 31, the filing said.

A Banco do Brasil representative could not immediately elaborate on Genso’s decision to step down.

Formerly president of Banco do Brasil’s employees pension fund, known as Previ, Genso had been in that role since July.

Genso’s resignation comes days after University of Chicago-trained economist Rubem Novaes was tapped by the incoming administration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro to be the bank’s next president. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)