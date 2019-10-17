Banco do Brasil share offering raises $1.39 billion- sources

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA priced its shares at 44.05 reais in a secondary share offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Banco do Brasil and workers’ severance fund FI-FGTS raised 5.8 billion reais ($1.39 billion) in the secondary offering. Investment banking units of Caixa Economica Federal, Banco do Brasil, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group AG and XP Investimentos managed the offering.