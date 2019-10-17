Market News
October 17, 2019 / 11:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Banco do Brasil share offering raises $1.39 billion- sources

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA priced its shares at 44.05 reais in a secondary share offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Banco do Brasil and workers’ severance fund FI-FGTS raised 5.8 billion reais ($1.39 billion) in the secondary offering. Investment banking units of Caixa Economica Federal, Banco do Brasil, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group AG and XP Investimentos managed the offering.

$1 = 4.1625 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo and Marcela Ayres in Brasilia Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
