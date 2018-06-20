FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 20, 2018 / 4:26 PM / in 2 hours

Trucker strike hurt corporate loan growth -Banco do Brasil CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - A nationwide protest by truckers in Brazil briefly interrupted corporate lending growth at state-led Banco do Brasil SA, Chief Executive Paulo Caffarelli told journalists on Wednesday.

Corporate loan growth has recovered since the strike last month, however, and the bank sees no need to revise its 2018 targets, he said. Caffarelli added that he was not satisfied with the outlook for expenses this year and the bank would cut spending on electricity by about 25 percent in coming years.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.