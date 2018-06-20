Trucker strike hurt corporate loan growth -Banco do Brasil CEO

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - A nationwide protest by truckers in Brazil briefly interrupted corporate lending growth at state-led Banco do Brasil SA, Chief Executive Paulo Caffarelli told journalists on Wednesday.

Corporate loan growth has recovered since the strike last month, however, and the bank sees no need to revise its 2018 targets, he said. Caffarelli added that he was not satisfied with the outlook for expenses this year and the bank would cut spending on electricity by about 25 percent in coming years.