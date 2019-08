SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil has reduced its workforce by 2,367 people as part of a move to better allocate personnel at its branches and offices nationwide, the state-run lender said in a stock market filing on Tuesday.

The bank said annual savings from the cuts will be 490 million reais ($120.3 million) starting in 2020. The cost of the job losses is estimated at 260 million reais, the filing said. ($1 = 4.0747 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by David Goodman)