FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as defaults spike
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 days ago

Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as defaults spike

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA missed second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as a jump in defaults forced the country's largest state-controlled bank to keep loan-loss provisions at high levels.

Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil earned 2.649 billion reais ($839 million) in net income, excluding one-time items last quarter, up 5.3 percent from the prior three months. The number came in below the average consensus estimate of 2.959 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters from analysts.

$1 = 3.1556 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.