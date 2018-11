SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA posted on Thursday third-quarter profit roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, helped by lower loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 3.402 billion reais ($911.65 million), up 25.6 percent from a year earlier and 2 percent above a consensus estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 3.334 billion reais.