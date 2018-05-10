Banco do Brasil beats profit estimates on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a fall in defaults led the country’s largest state-controlled bank to post lower loan-loss provisions.

Brasília-based Banco do Brasil earned a net 3.026 billion reais ($841.9 million) excluding one-time items, up 20.3 percent from a year earlier. That was just above analysts’ consensus estimate of 2.973 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.