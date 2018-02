SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil beat fourth-quarter profit forecasts as loan loss provisions fell, the state-controlled bank said on Thursday.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, jumped 82.5 percent to 3.188 billion reais, topping the 2.804 billion expected by analysts.

The Brasilia-based lender’s loan book grew 0.6 percent amid Brazil’s slow economic recovery. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)