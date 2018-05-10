UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil beats profit estimate in spite of loan book decrease

(Adds details from earnings statement, context throughout)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as lower loan-loss provisions and cost controls offset a loan book contraction.

Brasília-based Banco do Brasil earned a net 3.026 billion reais ($841.9 million) excluding one-time items, up 20.3 percent from a year earlier. That was just above analysts’ consensus estimate of 2.973 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Loan-loss provisions came in at 4.244 billion reais, 28 percent below estimates, helped by lower losses with corporate loans. Banco do Brasil recorded 90-day default ratio of 3.65 percent, slightly below the previous quarter.

The state-controlled bank’s recurring return on equity, a commonly used gauge of profitability, reached 13.2 percent, slightly below a 13.28 percent consensus. Chief Executive Officer Paulo Cafarelli had said in February that Banco do Brasil would seek higher profitability.

Amid Brazil’s gradual economic recovery, Banco do Brasil’s organic loan book, which excludes loans acquired from other financial institutions, shrunk 0.3 percent to 625.2 billion reais, mainly due to a decline in corporate loans.

That puts it firmly below the bank’s target for loan book growth between 1 percent and 4 percent in 2018 on the heels of increased lending to individuals.

Profit was also boosted by cost controls, as administrative expenses fell 0.2 percent to 7.759 billion reais, and higher fee revenues.