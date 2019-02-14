UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil beats Q4 profit estimates on lower provisions

(Adds 2019 guidance, detail)

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates and set aggressive targets for 2019, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

The state-controlled lender reported a recurring net income of 3.845 billion reais ($1.02 billion), 6.5 percent above average analysts’ consensus by Refinitiv and up 20.6 percent year on year, as loan-loss provisions fell and fee income rose, offsetting sluggish loan book growth.

Its return on equity came in at 16.3 percent, up 2 percentage points in the period.

Net loan-loss provisions fell 19 percent year on year, raising net interest income.

The ratio of loans in arrears over 90 days came in at 2.53 percent, down nearly 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

The bank forecast its 2019 recurring net income at 14.5 billion to 17.5 billion reais meaning growth of up to 30 percent.

It estimated its domestic loan book would grow by 3-6, helped mainly by loans to individuals. It grew 3 percent in 2018.