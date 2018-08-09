UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil tops profit estimates on lower loan loss provisions

(Adds loan loss provisions, loan book and profitability)

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA on Thursday posted quarterly profit that beat expectations, helped by lower loan loss provisions, while loan book growth remained sluggish.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, rose 19.7 percent from a year earlier to 3.240 billion reais ($859 million), according to a securities filing. The result topped a consensus estimate by 3.8 percent, as compiled by Reuters.

Loan loss provisions fell 31.9 percent to 3.583 billion reais, while the bank’s 90-day default ratio decreased 0.3 percentage points to 3.34 percent.

The bank predicted an upward trend in asset quality and reduced its target for net loan loss provisions in 2018 to a range of 14 billion to 16 billion reais, compared with the previous 16 billion to 19 billion reais.

Banco do Brasil’s loan book resumed growth in the quarter, although at a lesser pace than Brazil’s biggest private lenders. In the quarter, its expanded loan book grew 1.5 percent to 685.5 billion reais.

Banco do Brasil's loan book resumed growth in the quarter, although at a lesser pace than Brazil's biggest private lenders. In the quarter, its expanded loan book grew 1.5 percent to 685.5 billion reais.

Profitability measured by return on equity rose to 13.8 percent, up 0.6 percentage points. Chief Executive Officer Paulo Caffarelli promised to close the profitability gap between Banco do Brasil and the country's largest banks. ($1 = 3.77 reais)