UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil's profit climb as provisions fall

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as loan-loss provisions fell sharply and despite a contraction of its loan book growth.

Banco do Brasil reported a recurring net income of 4.247 billion real ($1.08 billion), 9.2 percent above average analysts’ consensus Refinitiv data showed and up 40.3 percent year over year.

Its return on equity, a key gauge of profitability, also beat analysts’ expectations at 18.3 percent, up 1.6 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Banco do Brasil’s management has promised investors it will close the gap with rivals in terms of profitability.

Profit was mainly boosted by a 26.3 percent drop in loan-loss expenses year on year to 3.126 billion reais.

The bank also managed to keep a tight rein on its non-interest expenses.

The bank’s loan book, however, shrank 1.9 percent in the quarter, due to a contraction in corporate loans.

Banco do Brasil said in February it expected its domestic loan book, which only includes loans extended in Brazil, to grow by 3 to 6 percent in 2019, below Brazil’s largest banks estimates. So far, its domestic loan book rose 0.9 percent.

Banco do Brasil’s loans in arrears for more than 90 days stood at 2.59 percent in March, roughly in line with the previous quarter.

CEO Rubem Novaes, who took the helm in January, will discuss the bank’s results in a morning meeting with journalists.