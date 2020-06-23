Banco do Brasil plans to keep 10% of its workforce at home after pandemic -report

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA plans to keep nearly 10% of its employees partially working from home permanently, an executive told Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico.

Vice President Mauro Ribeiro Neto said Banco do Brasil could save up to 180 million reais per year by keeping roughly 10,000 employees partially working from home. It would free up between 15 and 20 rented buildings.

Banco do Brasil did not immediately comment on the matter.