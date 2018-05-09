Brazil prosecutors open investigation into Banco Inter data hack

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors opened an investigation on Tuesday into a reported data leak at digital lender Banco Inter SA, according to documents seen by Reuters.

On Friday, shares in Banco Inter fell as much as 11 percent after Brazilian technology website TecMundo reported that a hacking attack had obtained sensitive data pertaining to clients. In a statement on Friday, Inter said it was “the victim of attempted extortion.”

Frederico Meinberg, a prosecutor for Brazil’s Federal District, has asked Banco Inter about how the alleged hack took place and how much information was taken, according to the documents.

Banco Inter on Wednesday did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Iuri Dantas; Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Phil Berlowitz)