Brazil's Banco Inter prices IPO at 18.50 reais per share - source

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Inter SA priced its initial public offering at 18.50 reais per share, close to the bottom of the suggested price range, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Shareholders and the bank raised 721.9 million reais ($208 million) with the offering, the source said. Two investment firms, Squadra Investimentos and Atmos Gestão de Recursos Ltda, bought around 200 million reais in shares, the source added.

Banco Inter is the first Brazilian retail bank to go public in nearly a decade.