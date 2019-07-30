Brazil's Banco Inter lures Japan's Softbank Group in share offering - source

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian online lender Banco Inter SA raised 1.3 billion reais ($343.80 million) in a share offering that lured Japan’s Softbank Group Corp as an investor, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The bank priced its units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares, at 39.99 reais.

Earlier this month, the bank said it would raise roughly 1 billion reais to expand its loan book, invest in technology and acquire companies.