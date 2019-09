SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp has increased its stake in Brazilian lender Banco Inter SA to 14.94% from 8.1%, according to a document filed by the bank on Monday.

Banco Inter also said its controlling shareholders, Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza and Joao Vitor N. Menin, had reached a shareholder agreement with SoftBank, allowing it to appoint a board member.