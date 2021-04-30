Sabadell's Q1 net profit falls 22% on lower lending income, TSB books a profit

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Friday said its net profit fell 22% in the first quarter as lending income remained pressured by ultra low interest rates, though its British unit TSB booked a profit for the first time in two years.

The country’s fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 73 million euros ($88.5 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 56 million euros.