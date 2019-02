MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell posted on Friday a 54 percent slump in 2018 net profit, hit by 292 million euros ($333.81 million) in costs from an IT outage at its British bank TSB.

Net profit fell to 328.1 million euros in 2018 from 717 million euros a year earlier.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 0.3 percent to 3.68 billion euros in 2018 from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Paul Day)