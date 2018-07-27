Spain's Sabadell books Q2 net loss after TSB's IT-failure costs

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Friday announced a loss of 138.7 million euros ($161.6 million) in the second-quarter after extraordinary costs of 203.1 million euros related to its IT outage at its British unit TSB.

A botched migration of TSB computer systems in April saw thousands of users locked out of their accounts and a surge in attacks by fraudsters, prompting a regulatory investigation and criticism of its chief executive.