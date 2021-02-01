UPDATE 2-Sabadell books 201 mln Q4 loss on provisions and TSB

* 2020 net profit down 99.7% to 2 mln euros vs forecasts of 71 mln

* Books 2.3 bln in impairments to clean up its balance sheet

* Appoints new CFO to also present new strategy along incoming CEO

* TSB books a loss of 220 mln in 2020, 65 mln euros in Q4 (Gives breakdown on Q4 and 2020 figures, business units)

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell booked a wider-than-expected loss of 201 million euros ($244 million) in the fourth quarter on impairments on the sale of non-performing assets to protect its books from the COVID-19 crisis and losses at its British unit TSB.

Banks across Europe, which were already struggling to cope with record low interest rates, have been forced to focus on further cost cuts due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

Sabadell’s failure to merge with bigger rival BBVA in November added pressure, with investors worried about its ability to handle rising bad loans stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a loss of 132 million euros in the last quarter of 2020.

In December, Sabadell appointed Cesar González-Bueno as new CEO. In May he is due to present the lender’s new strategy and digital drive, which will include the potential sale of TSB.

On Monday, the lender announced the appointment of Bankia Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Alvear as Sabadell’s new CFO to replace Tomas Varela.

The 2.3 billion euros impairments it set aside are part of a clean-up ahead of its new strategic plan, which will include more cost cuts.

The impairments helped cut its full-year net profit to 2 million euros, down 99.7% on the year.

In the fourth quarter, Sabadell completed the reduction of around 1,800 jobs in Spain, resulting in charges of 314 million euros, which is expected to deliver 141 million euros in savings.

TSB also reduced its workforce by 685 employees and closed 93 branches, booking 101 million euros in restructuring costs.

Sabadell now expects TSB to break even in 2021 after booking a loss of 220 million euros last year, of which 65 million euros were reported in the last quarter.

Overall, quarterly net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell around 6% from a year earlier to 854 million euros, but edged 1.5% higher against the preceding quarter thanks to support from corporate lending.