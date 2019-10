SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA is keeping its plans to create a consumer finance division in Argentina despite the election of Peronist president Alberto Fernandez, the bank`s regional head for South America told journalists on Wednesday.

Sergio Rial, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander Brasil SA, was named head for South America in April as Santander seeks to ramp up growth in its key emerging market region.