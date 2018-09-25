FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 25, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Banco Santander appoints UBS's Orcel as new CEO

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Banco Santander on Tuesday said it had appointed Andrea Orcel as new chief executive officer to replace Jose Antonio Alvarez.

Orcel has been the head of UBS Group’s investment banking business since 2014 and a member of the banks’s executive board since 2012.

Jose Alvarez will become vice-chairman of Banco Santander and executive chairman of the bank’s domestic Spanish division.

The new appointments will be effective on January 1, 2019, Santander also said in a statement. (Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.