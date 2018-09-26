Santander's Botin says no strategy change after appointing new CEO

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander’s chairman Ana Botin on Wednesday said the lender was not planning any major strategy change after appointing Andrea Orcel as its new chief operating officer.

“Andrea Orcel will be the group’s new chief executive officer. There has been speculation that he comes to overhaul our strategy. But we are already clear on what is our strategy, we will remain the bank we are, a commercial bank operating in 10 countries,” Botin told journalists at an event in Madrid.

She added that Orcel would focus on Santander’s digital transformation. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer Editing by Paul Day)