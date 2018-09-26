UPDATE 1-Santander's Botin says new CEO does not signal strategy change

(Adds details)

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The appointment of investment banker Andrea Orcel as the new chief operating officer of Banco Santander does not signal a strategy change at the bank, chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.

Orcel’s appointment has raised questions over whether the lender could return to a growth strategy focused on acquisitions.

But Botin said he would instead focus on Santander’s digital transformation and growing the business organically.

“Andrea Orcel will be the group’s new chief executive officer. There has been speculation that he comes to overhaul our strategy. But we are already clear on what is our strategy, we will remain the bank we are, a commercial bank operating in 10 countries,” Botin told journalists at an event in Madrid.

The management restructuring at Banco Santander comes at a sensitive moment for the euro zone’s biggest lender with two of its three main markets - Britain and Brazil - in focus.

Santander is due to present a strategic plan in February next year. The bank had initially planned to update on its strategy by the end of 2018 but said it needed more time as a result of the uncertainty resulting from Brexit and the upcoming presidential election in Brazil.

Orcel advised Santander on recent deals it made in Britain, including the acquisition of Abbey National and Alliance and Leicester.

