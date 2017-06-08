FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 2 months ago

Shares in Banco del Bajio rise in market debut after IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.

The bank priced its initial public offering at 29.50 pesos per share earlier on Thursday. It said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that the total offer was worth about 8.79 billion pesos ($482.30 million), including the over-allotment.

($1 = 18.1880 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by W Simon

