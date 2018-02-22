Banco do Brasil aims for up to 12 pct core capital ratio in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Executives at Banco do Brasil SA said on Thursday that the state-controlled bank would seek at least an 11 percent core capital ratio in 2022, with the possibility of reaching 12 percent depending on its loan book. In a press conference following strong fourth quarter earnings, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli also said the default ratio would be lower this year compared to 2017. (Reporting by Carolina Mandle and Aluisio Alves Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)