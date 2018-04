SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian online bank Banco Intermedium set on Thursday the price range for its initial public offering between 18 reais ($5.42) and 23 reais per share, according to a securities filing.

Inter, as the bank is known, and its shareholders would raise about 728 million reais in the offering, if its shares priced in the middle of the range. ($1 = 3.32 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)