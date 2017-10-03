Judge rejects collective action by U.S. Bancorp branch managers

Current and former branch managers at hundreds of U.S. Bancorp branches located inside retail stores cannot pursue claims as a group that they were improperly denied overtime pay, a federal judge in San Diego ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bencivengo said branch managers have not shown that the Minneapolis-based bank had a uniform policy of classifying them as exempt from overtime requirements even when their primary job duties did not justify it.

