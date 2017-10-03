FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge rejects collective action by U.S. Bancorp branch managers
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 3, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 17 days

Judge rejects collective action by U.S. Bancorp branch managers

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Current and former branch managers at hundreds of U.S. Bancorp branches located inside retail stores cannot pursue claims as a group that they were improperly denied overtime pay, a federal judge in San Diego ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bencivengo said branch managers have not shown that the Minneapolis-based bank had a uniform policy of classifying them as exempt from overtime requirements even when their primary job duties did not justify it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yV9zXN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.