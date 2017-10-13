FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BancorpSouth not covered for overdraft settlement - 7th Circuit
October 13, 2017

BancorpSouth not covered for overdraft settlement - 7th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Mississippi-based BancorpSouth cannot recover a $24 million settlement it paid in an overdraft fee class action from its professional liability insurance company because the policy excludes claims related to fees, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the policy, written by Indianapolis-based Fidelity Insurance Co, has an unambiguous exclusion for judgments or settlements arising from fees, and fees were at the heart of the class action lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yl975i

