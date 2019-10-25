Sabadell almost doubles Q3 net profit due to lower one-off costs

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell said on Friday it almost doubled its third quarter net profit against the same period a year earlier when it suffered one-off costs of 88 million euros ($97.8 million) related to an IT outage at its British unit TSB.

Net profit for the quarter came in at 251 million euros ($279 million), above an average of 231 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll, while net interest income fell 2.9% to 906 million euros from a year earlier.