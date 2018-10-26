FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's Sabadell Q3 net profit down 37.4 pct on charges due to TSB costs

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Friday announced a 37.4 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 127.2 million euros ($144.6 million) after extraordinary costs of 87.7 million euros related to an IT outage at its British unit TSB.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 123 million euros.

A botched migration of TSB computer systems in April saw thousands of users locked out of their accounts and a surge in attacks by fraudsters, prompting a regulatory investigation and criticism of its chief executive.

$1 = 0.8799 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
