Spain's Sabadell Q3 net profit down 37.4 pct on charges due to TSB costs

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Friday announced a 37.4 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 127.2 million euros ($144.6 million) after extraordinary costs of 87.7 million euros related to an IT outage at its British unit TSB.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 123 million euros.

A botched migration of TSB computer systems in April saw thousands of users locked out of their accounts and a surge in attacks by fraudsters, prompting a regulatory investigation and criticism of its chief executive.