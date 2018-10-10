India's Bandhan Bank quarterly profit jumps 47 pct

Oct 10(Reuters) - India’s Bandhan Bank Ltd posted a 47.3 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest earned.

Net profit rose to 4.88 billion rupees ($65.8 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.31 billion rupees a year earlier, the Kolkata-based bank said bit.ly/2pIF049 in a statement.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.29 percent by end-September, compared with 1.26 percent in the previous quarter and 1.43 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)