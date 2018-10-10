FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 10, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Bandhan Bank quarterly profit jumps 47 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 10(Reuters) - India’s Bandhan Bank Ltd posted a 47.3 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest earned.

Net profit rose to 4.88 billion rupees ($65.8 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.31 billion rupees a year earlier, the Kolkata-based bank said bit.ly/2pIF049 in a statement.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.29 percent by end-September, compared with 1.26 percent in the previous quarter and 1.43 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.