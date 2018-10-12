FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Bandhan Bank gets regulatory relief to bring down promoter stake

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s Bandhan Bank Ltd said on Friday the country’s securities regulator exempted it from a restriction on promoters selling shares for one year after listing.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier barred the lender from opening new branches and froze its chief executive officer’s salary for failing to bring down its main shareholder’s stake to below 40 percent.

Bandhan Bank’s shares closed 0.5 percent lower on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

