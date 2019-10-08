Struggling luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen hires new CEO

COPENHAGEN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Danish TV and speaker maker Bang & Olufsen said on Tuesday that former vice president at Logitech Kristian Tear would replace Henrik Clausen as chief executive with immediate effect.

Shares in B&O are down more than 70% over the past year as it has been struggling with weak demand for its televisions and has repeatedly cut its sales and profit outlook.

B&O did not provide a reason for the replacement and was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)