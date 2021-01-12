Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Electronics

Bang & Olufsen Q2 revenue rises on consumer spending during lockdown

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Bang & Olufsen reported a rise in revenue in the second quarter on Tuesday, as consumers spent more on home goods in lockdown periods during the pandemic.

The audio and visual equipment maker posted a revenue of 693 million Danish crowns ($113.28 million) in the September to November period in line with preliminary results reported in mid-December and an increase of 10.5% from the same quarter last year. ($1 = 6.1177 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens)

