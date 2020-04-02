Consumer Electronics
Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports 14% fall in Q3 revenue

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) - Struggling Danish TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen reported a third quarter revenue fall of 14% to 613 million Danish crowns ($90 million) on Thursday following five profit warnings in just over a year.

Bang & Olufsen, whose most exclusive speakers cost up to $80,000, reported a loss in earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of 1 million crowns versus a profit of 30 million a year earlier.

$1 = 6.8158 Danish crowns Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely

