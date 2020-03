COPENHAGEN, March 13 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen on Friday cut its sales and profit margin outlook due to the anticipated impact from coronavirus, the struggling Danish luxury TV and stereo maker said.

B&O now expects its 2019/20 revenue to fall 20-29% versus a previous range of 13-18%.

It now expects its EBIT margin to shrink by 10-15% versus a previous forecast of a 4-9% reduction. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely)