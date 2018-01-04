FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bangladesh December exports up 8.4 pct y/y, lifted by garment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in December rose 8.4 percent from a year earlier to $3.35 billion, boosted by stronger garment sales, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports for July through December, the first half of the country’s 2017/2018 financial year, rose 7.15 percent from a year earlier to $17.9 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $14.8 billion in July-December, up 7.75 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
