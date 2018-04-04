FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated a day ago

Bangladesh exports fell 1.4 pct in March year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, April 4 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports fell to $3.05 billion in March, down 1.4 percent from the same month a year earlier and 3.2 percent below target, government data showed on Wednesday.

But for July-March, the first three quarters of the 2017-18 financial year, exports rose 6.3 percent to $27.45 billion on a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Shipments of readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $22.83 billion in July-September, up 9.11 percent. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)

