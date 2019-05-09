Bangladesh exports up 2.7 pct in April as garment sales rise

DHAKA, May 9 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in April rose 2.7 percent from a year ago to $3 billion, government data showed on Thursday, driven by an increase in overseas sales of readymade garments.

Exports for July to April rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier to $33.6 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key readymade garments, including knitwear and woven items, totalled $28.5 billion in July-April, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)