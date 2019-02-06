Bangladesh exports up 8 pct in January as garment sales rise

DHAKA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in January rose nearly 8 percent from a year ago to $3.7 billion, government data showed on Wednesday, driven by an increase in overseas sales of readymade garments.

Exports for July to January rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier to $24.2 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key readymade garments, including knitwear and woven items, totalled $20.22 billion in July-January, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Darren Schuettler)