February 6, 2019 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bangladesh exports up 8 pct in January as garment sales rise

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in January rose nearly 8 percent from a year ago to $3.7 billion, government data showed on Wednesday, driven by an increase in overseas sales of readymade garments.

Exports for July to January rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier to $24.2 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key readymade garments, including knitwear and woven items, totalled $20.22 billion in July-January, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Darren Schuettler)

