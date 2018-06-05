FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bangladesh exports up 9 pct in May as garment sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, June 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in May rose 9 percent from a year ago to $3.32 billion, driven by an increase in clothing sales, data showed on Tuesday.

From July to May, the first 11 months of the 2017-18 financial year, exports rose 6.7 percent to $33.7 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Overseas shipments of key readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $28.13 billion in the July to May period, up 9.8 percent. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

