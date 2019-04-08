Bangladesh exports up in March as garment sales surge

DHAKA, April 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in March rose 9.35 percent from a year ago to$3.3 billion, government data showed on Monday, led by an increase in overseas sales of readymade garments.

Exports for July to March, the first three quarters of the 2018-19 financial year, rose 12.6 percent from a year earlier to $31 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key readymade garments, including knitwear and woven items, totalled $25.95 billion in July-March, up 13.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)